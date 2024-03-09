Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 340,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

