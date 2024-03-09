Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

