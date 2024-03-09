Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

