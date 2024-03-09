Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.35 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

