Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 679.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,649 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Grab alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Grab by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Grab by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.