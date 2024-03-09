Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

