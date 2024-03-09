Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TIM by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TIM by 78.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,785,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 786,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387,590 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 198.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 242,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,349,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIMB stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

