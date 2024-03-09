Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

