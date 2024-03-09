Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

