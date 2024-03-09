Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 17.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

