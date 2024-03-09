Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 923.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $235.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

