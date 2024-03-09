Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $15.18 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Coursera

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 23,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $502,681.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,889 shares of company stock worth $13,266,280 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.