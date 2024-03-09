Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,626 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 200.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.