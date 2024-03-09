Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,639 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

