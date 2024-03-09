Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $74.27.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on SWX

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.