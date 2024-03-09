Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BXC opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.13. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.90.

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.