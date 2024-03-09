Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in SEA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.