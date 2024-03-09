Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

