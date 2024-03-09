Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

