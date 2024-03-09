Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,084 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Down 2.0 %

MXCT stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on MXCT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.