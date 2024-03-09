Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 23,540 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,540 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,606,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC opened at $122.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

