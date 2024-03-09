Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,972,438 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972,438 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.40 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

