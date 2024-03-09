Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

