Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 267,125 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after buying an additional 281,638 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,214,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

