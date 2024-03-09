Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

