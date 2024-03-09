LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,500 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.1 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.