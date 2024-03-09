Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) CEO Siobhan Lane Sells 3,566 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.5 %

LNW opened at $101.34 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

