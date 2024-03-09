LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.93. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

