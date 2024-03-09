Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

