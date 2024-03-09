Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Receives $136.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

