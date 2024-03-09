Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 2,300 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $163.50 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.