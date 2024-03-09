Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $288.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

