Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 4,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 73,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

