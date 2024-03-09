LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 43,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

