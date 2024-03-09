LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,527 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,293 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

