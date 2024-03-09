Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.00. 7,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
