MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 292,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,008,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,026,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 815,166 shares of company stock valued at $68,984,420. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $99.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.