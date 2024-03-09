Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.78. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

