Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

