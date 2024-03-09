Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

