Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $179.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

