Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of -116.03, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

