Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,288,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 596,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.