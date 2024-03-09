MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Down 3.6%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.45. 6,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

MDJM Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

