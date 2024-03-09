MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.37. 131,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 151,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $405.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MeiraGTx by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

