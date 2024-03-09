MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.23.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

