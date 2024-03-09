MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Down 0.9%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $187.06 and last traded at $187.50. 28,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 38,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.22.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.