MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

About MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.