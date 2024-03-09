MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
