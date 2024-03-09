Mizuho Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $33.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 468.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

