Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MCRI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

